Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title

Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for the season finale of MasterChef Back to Win.
Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu

September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022

Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...

Photo: Instagram (@rusticoffeela).
New Coffee Shop Opens in Santa Monica Canyon

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

RustiCoffee now up and running By Dolores Owner Tara Amiel has opened RustiCoffee in Santa Monica Canyon at 169 West...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant).
Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Saturday and Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022

Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
The Draycott Plans A New Menu And Brings New Chefs On Board

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022

Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery

August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022

New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...

