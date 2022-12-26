Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades

As 2022 comes to a close, here are the top 10 real estate stories for Pacific Palisades this year.

Mystery Buyer of $83 Million Palisades Mansion Revealed a 26-Year-Old Billionaire

January 7, 2022 – The buyer of a 20,000 square foot mansion in Pacific Palisades is a 26-year-old tech billionaire. Full article here.

Baseball Star Christian Yelich Sells Palisades-Area Property for $6.5 Million

January 14, 2022 – Christian Yelich, All-Star player for the Milwaukee Brewers has sold his Malibu home for a profit after patiently waiting for the right buyer. Full article here.

City Planning Overrules the Pacific Palisades Design Review Board’s Decision and Approves Hydration Room

January 30, 2022 – City officials have been the green light for the Hydration Room to move into the Palisades despite community pushback. Full article here.

$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

April 22, 2022 – A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market in the Huntington Palisades is for sale for the first time since 2014. Full article here.

Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million

May 27, 2022 – Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold his mansion in the Pacific Palisades for $25.5 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property is on a hilltop at 15000 Corona Del Mar and spans 6,673 square feet of space. It sits in a gated community of 12 lots in the Huntington Palisades. Full article here.

Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million

July 23, 2022 – Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break the local sales records in the Pacific Palisades with his $57.5 million asking price on his estate at 1601 Casale Road. Full article here.

Palisades Estate With 8 Bedrooms and 12 Bathrooms Hits Market for $20.5 Million

October 1, 2022 – One of the many mansions in the Pacific Palisades has gone on the market for $20,500,000.  Located at 1105 Rivas Canyon Road on a two-acre lot, the house has almost 12,000 square feet of space with eight bedrooms and a grand total of 12 bathrooms. Full article here.

Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House

October 14, 2022 – Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a second property in the Pacific Palisades as reported by The Real Deal.com. The new home in the Sandler portfolio cost $4.1 million and is a ranch house at 15415 Albright Street according to The Dirt.com. Full article here.

Mid-Century Modern Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Hits for Sale

October 22, 2022 – A rare home, dubbed “the Modern Tree House” has been listed for sale in the Rustic Canyon neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades as reported by Patch.com. It was designed by architect David Hyun, the first Korean-American architect to become licensed in Los Angeles. Located at 640 Hightree Road, the unique home was built in the 1960s. Full article here.

Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home

November 4, 2022 – Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer of About A Boy, has purchased a new residence in Pacific Palisades in one of its most exclusive neighborhoods as reported by The Dirt.com. According to public records, Weitz dropped $7.7 million in the Alphabet Streets area of the Palisades. Full article here.

in News, Real Estate
