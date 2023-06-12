“Bell, Book, and Candle” Coming to Theatre Palisades

The Play Tells a Story of Romance, Magic, and Self-Discovery

The play “Bell, Book, and Candle” will captivate audiences at Theatre Palisades, located at 941 Temescal Canyon Road. The show will be performed on Sunday, June 18 at 2:00 pm, with additional dates scheduled for Friday, June 16 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 pm, and Friday, June 23 at 8:00 pm.

The plot revolves around Gillian Holroyd, a modern witch with the ability to cast spells and perform magical feats. She uses her powers to ensnare an unattached publisher, both to ward off a rival and due to her own attraction to him. The publisher quickly falls deeply in love with Gillian and proposes marriage. However, witches are incapable of experiencing love, leading to a series of complications. Eventually, Gillian abandons her witch companions in pursuit of a normal human love offered by the charming publisher. Yet, before their romance reaches its blissful conclusion, Gillian comes dangerously close to losing him and realizes that true love can only be attained by transcending self-centeredness.

For more information or tickets, go to https://www.goldstar.com/events/pacific-palisades-ca/bell-book-and-candle-tickets?aff_sub5=los-angeles&affiliate_id=1040&amount=service_fees_or_commission&join_goal=0&modal_signup=&purchase_goal=8&test_signup=&transaction_id=1023eb24b693c5f240c9e215f31dcb&utm_campaign=affiliate_program&utm_content=1040&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=has_offers.