Delays Threaten Construction of a New Malibu High School, SMMUSD Says

Photo: Getty Images

SMMUSD Says the Project Could Finish in Time for 2025.

By Zach Armstrong

The Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District is urging local parents to help deter the California Coastal Commission from delaying plans around a new high school building at Malibu High School, a move that SMMUSD says threatens plans for construction. 

SMMUSD sent out a letter in light of the Coastal Commission requesting another year to review an amendment that includes the new high school’s Phase 1 construction. If the new high school building is delayed another year, SMMUSD says it would increase costs such that there won’t be enough taxpayer money to cover it. It went on to say the commission should expedite approval of the Amendment within the next 60 days and that construction must begin construction early this fall to open in time for the 2025-26 school year.

In November 2018, voters approved a campus development plan for Malibu Middle and High School and to fund construction of the new high school building on the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary site. 

To start construction, Phase 1 must get a Coastal Development Permit either by the City Planning Commission approving the CDP or the City Council and the Coastal Commission amending the LCP with a specific plan, according to a letter from Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District. The campus plan was sent to the Coastal Commission in October 2022. The commission staff’s move was delayed by requesting more information, now requesting an additional year to review the submission.

“If a one-year extension is granted and it takes up to a year to be permitted to begin construction, not only will the opening be pushed to 2026 or after, but the escalated cost will most likely exceed the amount of bond funds available, either killing the project as conceived or requiring more taxpayer funding.” read the letter.

An initial plan was to open Phase 1 for students in 2024. SMMUSD says now the best hope is to complete the building in time for the 2025-26 school year.

