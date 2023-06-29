Here’s How Fourth of July Will Be Celebrated in Pacific Palisades

Featuring the Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run, Kids on Bikes and Fireworks

The annual Pacific Palisades July 4th Celebration is happening Tuesday, July 4, 2023 with the Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run, a parade, Kids on Bikes and fireworks. Here are the details.

The 46th annual Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. starting and finishing at Palisades Recreation Center, located at 851 Alma Real Drive. The 10K run extends to Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The parade will go from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., going through Via De La Paz, Sunset Blvd, and Alma Real Drive. The parade includes “Kids On Bikes”, gathering at the corner of Via de la Paz at 1 p.m. Palisades kids can decorate their bikes and participate in the ‘Best Decorated Bike/Scooter Contest.’ Four winners will receive a $50 gift card and have their photos taken before riding in the parade.

The gathering point for Kids On Bikes will be Bowdoin near the corner of Via de la Paz, Pacific Palisades, CA.

Fireworks and entertainment will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School, located at 15777 Bowdoin St. Advance purchase tickets are required and available online. Food trucks will be present on the upper deck, and DJ Lee Dyson of Hey Mister DJ will provide music.