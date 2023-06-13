Better Access Coming to Malibu Beach After Settlement With Property Owners

The Case Stems From a Multi-Decade Legal Battle With Wealthy Homeowners

By Zach Armstrong

The California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with two homeowners that will lead them to build public access to Escondido Beach in Malibu along with a parking lot.

The properties are owned by former film studio executive Frank Mancuso and the heirs of Bally Total Fitness founder Don Wildman. The case stems from a 40-year legal battle over blocking access to the beach. According to a meeting agenda item, the prior owners didn’t record the vertical beach access easement along the bottom of the arroyo where the trail was. They then performed an “unpermitted lot line adjustment”, which complicated easements for beach access easement and public parking. Several other legal entanglements ensued.

Once the commission was able to levy fines against violators in 2014, its enforcement staff renewed an investigation into the violation history. The commission staff then worked with Wildman’s heirs and Mancuso toward a resolution to resolve the violations.

“[Wildman Family Trust] have now agreed to construct the public accessway and parking lot, which will be an expensive undertaking,” an agenda item read. “[Mancuso] is now agreeing to pay a monetary penalty and to participate and cooperate with the Wildman Family Trusts’ construction of the public accessway and public parking lot.”

The estimated cost of the Wildman Family Trust’s agreement to build the public beach accessway and public parking lot alone is over $3 million. Mancuso is set to remove the driveway and pay a fine of $600,000.