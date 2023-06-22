Fine Stationery and Gift Store to Close This Week

Photo: Instagram: @blackinkca

A Former CBS News Producer, Patti Black Opened the Store in 1998

By Zach Armstrong

The final day to buy in-store at Pacific Palisades’ Black Ink location, a shop for gift and holiday items located at 869 Swarthmore Ave, will be Saturday June 24 as its operations look to move online.

“This past year we enjoyed the biggest sales EVER in the store. And the wholesale division of Black Ink grew three times over Covid! Lack of sales is not the reason I am closing.  After 25 years, it’s just time!,” Owner and Designer Patti Black said in an email to clients. “Hope you all will visit our new fantastic gift website which launches in early July. We currently offer our entire luxe notepad line at shop.blackinkca.com –but JUST WAIT to see what we have in store for you soon! We’re working hard to make it so that you’ll still be able to order your Black Ink favorites –our luxe notepads and trays, the personalized notepad sets, canvas bags, cutting boards, leather luggage tags and much, much more.”

A former CBS news producer, Black opened Black Ink on June 15, 1998. Since that time, she’s been through a lot as a store manager such as the shock of her husband’s sudden death, the financial crisis of 2008 and internet shopping taking out much of small stationery stores like her’s. Black says what she’ll miss the most is sitting down with brides to hear their stories and help create their dream wedding day.

