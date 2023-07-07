Here’s What’s Playing at the Bay Theater (July 7)

For Those Wondering What’s Being Played as of Early July, Here’s a List
By Zach Armstrong
For local movie goers, the Bay Theater at Palisades Village is a usual go-to place to see the latest films being showcased on the big screen. For those wondering what’s being played as of early July, here’s a list.
The Out-Laws (Starring Pierce Brosnan)
WHAM! (Starring George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley)
Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane)
Extraction 2 (Starring Chris Hemsworth)
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir (Directed by Jeremy Zag) Opens July 21
The Deepest Breath (Directed by Laura McGann) Opens July 14
They Cloned Tyrone (Starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega) Opens July 14
To purchase tickets, go to https://www.baytheaterla.com/