Here’s What’s Playing at the Bay Theater (July 7)

For Those Wondering What’s Being Played as of Early July, Here’s a List

By Zach Armstrong

For local movie goers, the Bay Theater at Palisades Village is a usual go-to place to see the latest films being showcased on the big screen. For those wondering what’s being played as of early July, here’s a list.

The Out-Laws (Starring Pierce Brosnan)

WHAM! (Starring George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley)

Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane)

Extraction 2 (Starring Chris Hemsworth)

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir (Directed by Jeremy Zag) Opens July 21

The Deepest Breath (Directed by Laura McGann) Opens July 14

They Cloned Tyrone (Starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega) Opens July 14

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.baytheaterla.com/