Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Levy Is One of Nine Members Who Were Named in the Television Category

By Zach Armstrong

Eugene Levy, the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, was announced as one of many in the 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame class.

Entertainment professionals working in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment were honored in the class. Levy is one of nine members who were named in the television category. Others included Ken Jeong, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan.



Dates have not been scheduled for the ceremonies. Star ceremonies are often announced ten days before dedication on the official website www.walkoffame.com, according to the organization’s announcement.