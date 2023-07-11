Man Airlifted From Will Rogers Trail

The Hiker Was Airlifted Due to Being in a Remote Location

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a man who suffered a non-life threatening injury was airlifted from a trail north of Will Rogers State Historic Park on Sunday afternoon, Patch reported.

The injured hiker, aged 64, was airlifted due to being in a remote location approximately one mile north of Inspiration Point on the Backbone Trail. Firefighters were dispatched to the area following a 911 call received around 1:19 p.m. on Sunday. The LAFD reported that the man was lifted onto a helicopter and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.