Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted chronologically.

Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant Named Best Roadside Diner in US

January 5, 2022 – Patrick’s Roadhouse in Santa Monica Canyon has been named the best roadhouse diner in California by Love Food.com who said, “Few things encapsulate US culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state.” Full article here.

Pacific Palisades Wine Bar Named One of LA’s Best

January 12, 2022 – Eater Los Angeles has named a Pacific Palisades wine bar one of the best in the city. Full article here.

New Italian Restaurant Opens in Pacific Palisades

January 19, 2022 – A new Italian restaurant is now open in Pacific Palisades. Full article here.

Esteemed Chefs Open Palisades Italian Restaurant

February 16, 2022 – Two esteemed Italian chefs have opened their new restaurant in Pacific Palisades. Full article here.

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022 – After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the Palisades’ only Chinese restaurant, will be closing its doors after the property management company Topa Management, which is part of Anderson Real Estate, has decided not to renew their lease. Full article here.

New Coffee Shop Opens in Santa Monica Canyon

September 14, 2022 – Owner Tara Amiel has opened RustiCoffee in Santa Monica Canyon at 169 West Channel Road as reported by Circling The News. It is the former spot where The Sunrise Brew used to be. Full article here.

Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease

October 27, 2022 – Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a Caruso property, at 15229 W. Sunset Boulevard, has informed the community that its lease with Caruso Corporation will not be renewed when it ends in 2025. Full article here.

Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation

November 16, 2022 – NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported by Dot.la. While reservations for in-house dining have finally risen to levels higher than in 2019, before the pandemic according to Axios as sourced through Open Table, in the months of August and September, a start-up company has decided to sell NFT reservations to tables in popular restaurants. Resy and Tock, Open Table’s competitors, have also contributed to this phenomenon. Resy, in particular, was a source where one could join waitlists for restaurants where reservations were scarce at the most coveted restaurants in town. Full article here.

Prima Cantina Now Open in Kayndaves Space

November 23, 2022 – Prima Cantina’s new Pacific Palisades location is now officially open at 15246 W. Sunset Boulevard. Prima Cantina’s website states, “Prima Cantina is a reflection of the spirit and essence of Baja, California. Baja is a diverse region both in culture and geography, which inspires our cooking. Our menu blends elements of the deep culinary heritage of mainland Mexico with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula, fused with the natural, produce-driven approach of California cuisine. Vibrant fresh herbs, smoky dried chilies, fresh Pacific seafood, bright salads, savory tacos, and a focus on grilled food express these regional inspirations and our distinctive take on tradition.” Full article here.

Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

November 30, 2022 – Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll! Full article here.