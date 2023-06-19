Poll Shows Palisadians Want a Bridge Connecting George Wolfberg Park to Beach

Photo: Zach Armstrong

There Is Funding and Plans for a Lateral Trail for the Same Purpose

By Zach Armstrong

We asked our readers whether they thought Pacific Palisades should have a connecting bridge between Will Rogers Beach and George Wolfberg Park, and we heard you loud and clear. The answer is yes.

Our results showed 68% of respondents saying they believed such a bridge would make the beach more accessible to the Palisades area. 23% said they weren’t in favor over the concern that unwanted people would be brought into the area. A small 8% said there could be better options. 

The Pacific Palisade Democratic Club recently voted to support a pedestrian bridge from the two points. With plans for a riparian park from the Palisades Recreation Center and going through the canyon to provide access to the beach, a pedestrian bridge was proposed to connect the park to the Will Rogers lot. 

Finishing the pedestrian bridge is expected to be completed as early as 2029. There is also funding and plans for a lateral trail for the same purpose of crossing to Will Rogers State Beach.

