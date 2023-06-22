Pride-Colored Lifeguard Towers Vandalized Days After Unveiling

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards

The Unveiling Was a Lively Event To Celebrate the LGBT+ Community

By Zach Armstrong

Just days after being unveiled at Ginger Rogers Beach in Pacific Palisades, two lifeguard towers painted with pride colors became vandalized.

According to reports, the windows of the towers were smashed although there were no reports of injuries. LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said that reparations were underway and that officials will “fight the extremism that has given rise to acts of hate like this because the only way to fight hate is with love.” reported City News Service. 

Days before the vandalism, the event of the unveiling was a lively event to help celebrate the LGBT+ community and pride month. Supervisor Horvarth tweeted of the event “Today, we’re declaring that Ginger Rogers is where love wins. It’s where community wins. And it will always be a place where everyone will belong.”

