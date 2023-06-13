The Bridge Could Avoid People Having to Cross Pacific Coast Highway.Create your own user feedback survey
(Survey) Should There Be a Bridge Connecting Will Rogers Beach to George Wolfberg Park?
By Staff Writer
in Hard news
Related Posts
Better Access Coming to Malibu Beach After Settlement With Property Owners
June 13, 2023 Zach Armstrong
June 13, 2023
The Case Stems From a Multi-Decade Legal Battle With Wealthy Homeowners By Zach Armstrong The California Coastal Commission approved an...
“Bell, Book, and Candle” Coming to Theatre Palisades
June 12, 2023 Staff Writer
June 12, 2023
The Play Tells a Story of Romance, Magic, and Self-Discovery The play “Bell, Book, and Candle” will captivate audiences at...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations Increase as City Enforcement Decreases
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...Read more
POPULAR
Food Trucks to Accompany Elvis Movie Screening
The Over Two-Hour Long Movie Pictures the Life of Music Icon Elvis By Zach Armstrong A series of food trucks...Read more