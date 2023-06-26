Suspect Arrested for Breaking Into Home of James Bond Actor

The Man Reportedly Urinated and Defecated in the Neighbor’s Yard

On June 19, a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after allegedly trespassing at actor Pierce Brosnan’s residence in Malibu, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident at Brosnan’s home on Broad Beach Road at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday. The arrested individual, identified as James Kwon, 47, was booked on charges of burglary and held on $50,000 bail, as stated by the sheriff’s department.

According to TMZ.com, police reported that the man in question had reportedly urinated and defecated in Brosnan’s neighbor’s yard before trespassing onto the actor’s property and using the laundry room to clean himself up. When deputies arrived at the scene, the individual fled but was eventually discovered hiding among the rocks along the coast.

Brosnan is the fifth actor to play secret agent James Bond in the Bond film series, starring in films such as Golden Eye and Die Another Day.