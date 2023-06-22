The U.S. Open Is Coming to Pacific Palisades

It Will Be the Tournament’s 17th Time in California

Following a return of the U.S. Open to the Los Angeles market, the USGA has announced that The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., has been selected as the host for the 131st U.S. Open Championship.

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to take place from June 12-15, 2031.

John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, expressed enthusiasm for the choice, stating in a post “Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history. We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

This will be the fifth USGA championship held at the Riviera Country Club. The club has previously hosted the 1948 U.S. Open, won by Ben Hogan, the 1998 U.S. Senior Open, won by Hale Irwin, and the 2017 U.S. Amateur, won by Doc Redman. Additionally, the club is set to welcome its first U.S. Women’s Open in 2026.

Megan Watanabe, CEO of The Riviera Country Club, expressed gratitude for the USGA’s decision, saying, “We are so grateful that the USGA will return the U.S. Open to our club in 2031. Over a six-year period, we will showcase our championship course to the world with the U.S. Women’s Open in 2026, the men’s and women’s Olympics competition in 2028, and the U.S. Open in 2031.”

The 1948 U.S. Open was the first ever held in California, and Hogan’s remarkable performance earned the course the nickname “Hogan’s Alley.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass commended the USGA’s choice, emphasizing the city’s status as a host for major sporting events.

The Riviera Country Club, designed by George C. Thomas Jr. with assistance from William P. Bell, opened in 1927 and has been the long-time host of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational. It has also hosted two PGA Championships and the 2012 NCAA Division I Men’s Championship. Furthermore, it will serve as the venue for the men’s and women’s golf competitions during the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 2031 U.S. Open at The Riviera Country Club will mark the 17th time the championship has been held in California and only the third time in Los Angeles.