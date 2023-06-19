Swedish Clothing Brand to Open Palisades Village Store

TOTEME Has Expanded Globally in the U.S., China and South Korea Since 2021

By Zach Armstrong

A Stockholm-based contemporary fashion brand will soon add to the list of luxury clothing stores found at Palisades Village.

TOTEME will have a store located at the Village on Promenade, after taking a turn from Swarthmore Ave. The store will be adjacent to the Diptyque store and across from the Bonjour Fete. The company did not immediately respond to inquiry from Palisades News on an exact opening date.

“TOTEME is a style universe with a singular aesthetic,” reads a statement from Palisades Village website. “Based in Stockholm, the label explores the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship and methodic repetition. Inspired by women’s lives and needs, the ambition is to define a dress code and wardrobe that backs their purpose.”

The brand was founded by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman in 2014. It sells outerwear such as dresses and skirts, trousers and shorts, shirts and blouses, knits and sweaters and blazers. It also sells bags and accessories such as shoes, sunglasses, silk scarves, belts and hats. Since 2021, the company has expanded globally with rollouts in China, South Korea and the U.S.