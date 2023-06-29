These “Kids Club” Activities Are Coming to Palisades Village in July

Participating Restaurants Will Also Provide Complimentary Meals

Every Wednesday in The Park at Palisades Village at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., children, parents, and caregivers can come to a weekly gathering with live music, storytelling, puppet shows and other activities.

The schedule for the “Kids Club” at Palisades Village is as follows:

July 5th: Shorty Yoga

July 12th: Lovebug & Me

July 19th: Wild Child Gym

July 26th: minibop music

Participating restaurants will also provide complimentary meals and treats for children when a qualifying purchase is made. For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/kidsclub/.