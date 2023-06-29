These “Kids Club” Activities Are Coming to Palisades Village in July

Photo: Getty Images

Participating Restaurants Will Also Provide Complimentary Meals

Every Wednesday in The Park at Palisades Village at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., children, parents, and caregivers can come to a weekly gathering with live music, storytelling, puppet shows and other activities.

The schedule for the “Kids Club” at Palisades Village is as follows:

  • July 5th: Shorty Yoga
  • July 12th: Lovebug & Me
  • July 19th: Wild Child Gym
  • July 26th: minibop music

Participating restaurants will also provide complimentary meals and treats for children when a qualifying purchase is made. For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/kidsclub/.

in Hard news
