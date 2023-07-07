Photo Gallery Recap: Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Photos: Mario E. Rodriguez

The July 4th Parade in Pacific Palisades Was a Success!

By Zach Armstrong

The July 4th Parade in Pacific Palisades was a success! See photo gallery below.

in Hard news
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Hard news

Here’s What’s Playing at the Bay Theater (July 7)

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

For Those Wondering What’s Being Played as of Early July, Here’s a List By Zach Armstrong For local movie goers,...

Photo: Instagram: @caitcroneberg
Hard news

Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

July 4, 2023

Read more
July 4, 2023

Levy Is One of Nine Members Who Were Named in the Television Category By Zach Armstrong Eugene Levy, the honorary...

Photo: Instagram: @writersguildwest
Hard news

City Council Shows Support for WGA Strike

July 3, 2023

Read more
July 3, 2023

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky Co-introduced the Motion The City Council unanimously expressed support for the Writers Guild of America’s demands on...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

These “Kids Club” Activities Are Coming to Palisades Village in July

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Participating Restaurants Will Also Provide Complimentary Meals Every Wednesday in The Park at Palisades Village at 10 a.m. and 11...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Here’s How Fourth of July Will Be Celebrated in Pacific Palisades

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Featuring the Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run, Kids on Bikes and Fireworks The annual Pacific Palisades July 4th...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Delays Threaten Construction of a New Malibu High School, SMMUSD Says

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

SMMUSD Says the Project Could Finish in Time for 2025. By Zach Armstrong The Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School...

Photo: Instagram: @a_very_english_institution
Hard news

Suspect Arrested for Breaking Into Home of James Bond Actor

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

The Man Reportedly Urinated and Defecated in the Neighbor’s Yard On June 19, a man was arrested on suspicion of...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard news

Hate Crime Investigation Underway Over Vandalism of Lifeguard Towers

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Pride Colors Were Painted on Two Lifeguard Towers Before Windows Were Shattered The Los Angeles Police Department has initiated a...

Photo: Instagram: @blackinkca
Hard news

Fine Stationery and Gift Store to Close This Week

June 22, 2023

Read more
June 22, 2023

A Former CBS News Producer, Patti Black Opened the Store in 1998 By Zach Armstrong The final day to buy...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard news

Pride-Colored Lifeguard Towers Vandalized Days After Unveiling

June 22, 2023

Read more
June 22, 2023

The Unveiling Was a Lively Event To Celebrate the LGBT+ Community By Zach Armstrong Just days after being unveiled at...

Photo: Instagram: @therivieracountryclub
Hard news

The U.S. Open Is Coming to Pacific Palisades

June 22, 2023

Read more
June 22, 2023

It Will Be the Tournament’s 17th Time in California Following a return of the U.S. Open to the Los Angeles...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Polo Game Takes Place at Will Rogers State Park

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Nonprofit charity Teen Cancer America hosted multiple polo matches in Pacific Palisades on June 17 and 18. @palisadesnews Polo match...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard news

Poll Shows Palisadians Want a Bridge Connecting George Wolfberg Park to Beach

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

There Is Funding and Plans for a Lateral Trail for the Same Purpose By Zach Armstrong We asked our readers...

Photo: Instagram: @toteme
Hard news

Swedish Clothing Brand to Open Palisades Village Store

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

TOTEME Has Expanded Globally in the U.S., China and South Korea Since 2021 By Zach Armstrong A Stockholm-based contemporary fashion...
Hard news, News

(Video) Luxury French Clothing Brand Opening Store in Palisades

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Saint Laurent specialized in haute couture, leather accessories and more. @palisadesnews Saint Laurent to soon open its Pacific Palisades store...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR